REGINA -- After a labour dispute that spanned more than six months, the Co-op Refinery has come to a tentative agreement with Unifor Local 594.

“This deal, if accepted by bargaining unit employees, along with the operational efficiencies our team has recently realized, will go a long way towards ensuring a sustainable CRC for generations to come,” said Gil Le Dressay, Vice President, Refinery Operations in a news release. “The labour disruption has been a difficult process for everyone involved, but we are hopeful that the membership will ratify the deal, and our employees will return to work soon. We want to thank our community for their patience and support throughout this process.”

A release from the union says the its bargaining committee has tentatively accepted the proposal, which means it will be recommended to members.

The union will have to hold a ratification vote. Following that vote the details of the agreement will be released.

“I am so proud of the solidarity, strength and courage of our membership,” said Kevin Bittman, Local 594 President. “They never wavered throughout this nasty dispute, and we will always be grateful for the support we received from our Unifor family and the entire labour movement. This was union-busting from an employer that has made billions off of our backs and together we fought and defended our collective agreement."

LOOKING BACK

The Co-op Refinery issued a lockout notice to Unifor Local 594 on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Earlier that day, the union issued a 48-hour strike notice to the employer after 97.3 per cent of members voted in favour.