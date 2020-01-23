REGINA -- Unifor national president Jerry Dias will be providing an update on the Co-op Refinery labour dispute this morning.

In a release, Unifor said Dias will be addressing "the latest development in the union's attempt to return to the bargaining table."

Hundreds of union members from across the country have travelled to Regina this week to join the picketing workers at the refinery. Dias said on Monday that the national union was taking over the blockade of the entrance to the refinery, since a court order limiting the amount of time trucks could block the entrance only applied to local Unifor 594 members.

Dias and 13 others were arrested and charged with mischief on Monday night. They have since been released. Unifor was also found in contempt of court and fined $100,000 for the blockade.

On Wednesday, the Co-op Refinery said it hopes Unifor will comply and remove the blockade.