Some athletes are still wrestling with the news they won't be representing the University of Regina next fall.

The university has cut men's and women's wrestling for next year, along with men's volleyball.

Students were emotional on Tuesday, after meeting with school officials inside the kinesiology building. Athletes were given the opportunity to ask questions and find out more about the options they have.

"I think everybody kind of needs a week just to kind of clear their heads with it. See what they want to do with their life. If you want to keep on wrestling, that's what you've got to do,” wrestler Jordan Tholl said.

Men's volleyball was also scrapped. The school says the cuts are the result of a recent athletic review.

"We’re committed to athletics, and to doing them well. And so we want to be able to go into the future doing athletics well, but also making sure it's sustainable,” dean of the faculty of kinesiology and health studies Harold Riemer said.

The university says these cuts will help save anywhere from $350,000 to $500,000.

The university is honouring any scholarships that the athletes had. But many of the athletes say they feel disrespected.

"There's always talk about going somewhere else. There are other wrestling programs across the country, but it's another 15,000 to go live there for eight months. And the scholarships can't cover your living fees in Canada,” Tholl said.

Tholl has two more years of athletic eligibility. He might look into football, but admits wearing a U of R jersey right now is unimaginable.

The school says these athletes can go to other universities. But for many, they chose Regina because they wanted to represent their hometown.

"It’s really hard on me to not be able to do that anymore. So, representing your home town is tough to get that taken away from you,” Tholl said.

Some students have already committed to staying in Regina and not pursuing their athletic careers. But for many, they're in a state of shock, realizing that next year, they will not be playing in their respective sports for the University of Regina.