Some students at the University of Regina have begun sitting down to take their final exams, but this year they are being watched by cameras in some of the rooms.

The university has introduced a pilot project, to video record students during some exams.

In a letter sent to students the university says: "This season, we are adding to our ongoing efforts to combat academic misconduct, (with) the implementation of video recording during exam sessions held in some areas that have been designated for this purpose. The university will be posting signage in these areas for your awareness."

“We have invigilators in those spaces, but they are big spaces with many people writing. Our goal is to deter academic misconduct,” University of Regina provost and vice-president, Thomas Chase said.

The university says students have the right to refuse to take their exams under these conditions; but no other accommodations will be granted, resulting in the student missing that grade.

"It’s a mafia type of situation, because you are not left with a choice, even though you're given a choice. And so I think a lot of students find that actually insulting.” University of Regina Students’ Union president Jermain McKenzie said.

It's a move that comes after a couple allegations of cheating this school year, one on Feb. 27, and another on March 6, where two students accused some of their engineering classmates of cheating on a quiz.

McKenzie would have liked the students to have had a say on the project.

"I wish that they would have had decided to have had prior consultation with students before making such a huge change,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie believes the cameras only add to the anxiety of exams for students.

"It was a week before final exams that this came out. And so a lot of students are really unhappy about the approach that the university has taken,” McKenzie said.

The university says the recordings will not be released externally and are in compliance with the Saskatchewan Local Authority Freedom of Information and Privacy Act. They will only consult the video if a student is believed to be cheating. After the investigation, the video would be destroyed.

McKenzie is planning to set up a formal meeting with university officials to discuss the pilot project.