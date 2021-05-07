Advertisement
Vaccine supply at Regina drive-thru clinic expected to run out end of day Friday
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 1:28PM CST Last Updated Friday, May 7, 2021 2:00PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expecting the COVID-19 vaccine supply at Regina’s drive-thru clinic will run out by end of day Friday.
The wait time at the site was less than 30 minutes at 1 p.m. Friday, according to the health authority’s website.
The SHA said in a tweet the drive-thru will be closed until additional vaccine supply is received. The health authority did not give a date.
Currently, people age 35 and older are eligible to get the shot. The age will drop to 32 and older on Saturday.
According to the SHA’s website, a walk-in clinic at the Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
