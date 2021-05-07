REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expecting the COVID-19 vaccine supply at Regina’s drive-thru clinic will run out by end of day Friday.

Hey #Regina! We anticipate we’ll run out of vaccine at the Regina COVID-19 immunization drive-thru clinic at EVRAZ Place before the end of the day today (May 7). Lines are short, for the moment. #StickItToCOVID



Age eligibility is 35+. Check wait times at https://t.co/J7SUnFdLrI pic.twitter.com/ujnxJ4ULyZ — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) May 7, 2021

The wait time at the site was less than 30 minutes at 1 p.m. Friday, according to the health authority’s website.

The SHA said in a tweet the drive-thru will be closed until additional vaccine supply is received. The health authority did not give a date.

Currently, people age 35 and older are eligible to get the shot. The age will drop to 32 and older on Saturday.

According to the SHA’s website, a walk-in clinic at the Core Ritchie Neighbourhood Centre will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.