For people without a significant other, or for those who don’t celebrate the Valentine’s Day, there are other options in Regina.

Along with their cinnamon buns and ‘Be Mine’ cookies, Go Big Treats offers cookies that say ‘Love Sucks,’ ‘Friend Zone’ and ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’ cookies.

Cheryl Kirkness, the co-owner of Go Big Treats, said it’s another fun twist to add to the day. And a twist that has been a big seller.

“Feb. 15 is singles awareness day, so we threw some ‘Single and Fabulous’ and ‘I like you as a friend,’” she said.

The bakery also sells break-up cookies, and divorce party cookies, that have similar sayings.

If you’re looking for a stronger way to take the anti-love approach on Valentine’s Day, the Saskatchewan Science Centre is offering heart dissections as part of its Ionic Bonding Adult Science Night on Thursday.

“We dissect pig hearts, and pig hearts are very, very similar to a human heart,” said Ryan Holota of the Saskatchewan Science Centre. “We just kind of want to draw attention to what a real heart looks like.”

The night is for adults only, and offers a few different twists on the idea of love – including a life-sized board game about the algorithms that go hand-in-hand with online dating.

Although there are options for singles, one relationship coach in Regina said Valentine’s Day should be a day to focus on self-love.

“The easiest way for [singles] to find love is to really find it in themselves,” said Robyn Michon. “Really enjoy their life, and really enjoy the relationships they do have.”