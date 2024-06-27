Variable conditions across province over past week for Sask. farmers: Crop report

Limited rainfall in some regions and heavy storms in other parts of Saskatchewan contributed to variable crop conditions for producers in the province.

The southwest region received no rainfall over the past week, while southeast regions were hit with significant rainfall, according to the latest crop report for the period of June 18 to June 24.

Producers continue to assess crops for hail recovery. Other causes of crop damage were also reported over the past week.

Excess moisture has been reported as severe in some areas of the province, which is contributing to crop stress, leaf disease, and root rot development. Frost, gophers, flea beetles, and grasshoppers were also reported causes of crop damage.

Despite the varying conditions and some crop damage, pastures and the majority of crops in Saskatchewan are reported in good condition overall.

Livestock producers rate hay quality as 31 per cent excellent, 62 per cent good, and seven per cent fair. Haying operations are just starting, according to the report.

Cooler temperatures have been contributing to slow crop development and warm temperatures are needed to speed development up. Crops in southwest Saskatchewan are furthest advanced and crops in the central and northern regions are falling further behind, the report said.

Cropland topsoil moisture is at eight per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate, and nine per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is at six per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short, and one per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is at three per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate, 17 per cent short, and one per cent very short.

For the full crop report, click here.