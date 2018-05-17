

The Vegas Golden Knights honoured the family of Darcy Haugan on Wednesday night.

Haugan was killed on April 6 when the Broncos bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 35.

The Golden Knights hosted Haugan’s wife, Christina, and two sons, Carson and Jackson at Game 3 of the NHL’s Western Conference Final. The Knights lead the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in the series.

We’re honored to host Christina, Carson & Jackson, the family of Humboldt head coach & GM Darcy Haugan at tonight's game#HumboldtStrong ���� pic.twitter.com/KnNwNvQwon — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 17, 2018

Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury spent some time with the family after the game.

Sixteen people were killed and another 13 were injured in the crash.