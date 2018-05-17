Vegas Golden Knights honour family of Humboldt Broncos coach
The family of Humboldt Broncos coach Darcy Haugan was honoured by the Vegas Golden Knights (Twitter: Vegas Golden Knights)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:47AM CST
The Vegas Golden Knights honoured the family of Darcy Haugan on Wednesday night.
Haugan was killed on April 6 when the Broncos bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 35.
The Golden Knights hosted Haugan’s wife, Christina, and two sons, Carson and Jackson at Game 3 of the NHL’s Western Conference Final. The Knights lead the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in the series.
We’re honored to host Christina, Carson & Jackson, the family of Humboldt head coach & GM Darcy Haugan at tonight's game#HumboldtStrong ���� pic.twitter.com/KnNwNvQwon— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 17, 2018
Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury spent some time with the family after the game.
Sixteen people were killed and another 13 were injured in the crash.