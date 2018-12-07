Vehicle crashes into open excavation in Moose Jaw
No one was injured after a car ended up on its roof in an open excavation on Dec. 7, 2018. (CREDIT: MOOSE JAW FIRE)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 2:33PM CST
No one was injured after a vehicle ended up on its roof in an open excavation in Moose Jaw on Friday morning.
According to the Moose Jaw fire department, the driver broke through a barrier and the car went into the open construction pit.
Moose Jaw fire is encouraging drivers to use extra caution, as conditions are a bit slippery.