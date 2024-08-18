Vehicle fire on Highway 11 near Lumsden delays traffic as police, fire crews respond

A vehicle fire on Highway 11 west of Lumsden was the cause of quite the delay for travellers as emergency crews dealt with the scene Sunday evening.

RCMP officers and crews from the Bethune Fire Department were spotted just after 6 p.m. approximately four kilometres west of Lumsden on the northbound lanes of Highway 11.

Firefighters were seen working to extinguish a fire that had enveloped a vehicle.

A pillar of smoke was visible several kilometres away.

Traffic was backed up for nearly a kilometre behind the scene.

As of 7 p.m., no information on the incident was available on Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline.

CTV News has reached out to Saskatchewan RCMP for more information.