REGINA
Regina

    • Vehicle fire on Highway 11 near Lumsden delays traffic as police, fire crews respond

    A vehicle fire was the cause of traffic delays several kilometres west of Lumsden on Highway 11 on Aug. 18, 2024. (Submitted) A vehicle fire was the cause of traffic delays several kilometres west of Lumsden on Highway 11 on Aug. 18, 2024. (Submitted)
    Share

    A vehicle fire on Highway 11 west of Lumsden was the cause of quite the delay for travellers as emergency crews dealt with the scene Sunday evening.

    RCMP officers and crews from the Bethune Fire Department were spotted just after 6 p.m. approximately four kilometres west of Lumsden on the northbound lanes of Highway 11.

    Firefighters were seen working to extinguish a fire that had enveloped a vehicle.

    A pillar of smoke was visible several kilometres away.

    Traffic was backed up for nearly a kilometre behind the scene.

    As of 7 p.m., no information on the incident was available on Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline.

    CTV News has reached out to Saskatchewan RCMP for more information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

      Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    • A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

      Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News