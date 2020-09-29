REGINA -- Vibank School was placed on hold and secure on Tuesday afternoon after an unknown man reportedly approached students with a knife, RCMP said in a release.

Students were brought inside the school and the doors were locked.

RCMP members from Indian Head and White Butte responded to the school, along with an RCMP Police Dog Service, to search the premises.

Police said the suspect was located at his residence shortly after and is now in custody.

The hold and secure has been lifted at the school.