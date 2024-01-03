REGINA
    • Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice

    Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.

    In a response from Viterra a day after the 72-hour strike notice, Jordan Jakubowski, VP of Human Resources for Viterra Canada said the company remains “cautiously optimistic” that they will be able to reach an agreement before a strike.

    Both parties are resuming bargaining on Jan. 3 and 4 with a government-appointed mediator.

    However, if an agreement is not reached by Jan. 5 at 2 p.m., the company says it may lock workers out.

    In the event of a strike, Viterra says it has contingency plans to minimize disruption.

    Workers rejected Viterra’s last offer following a vote on Dec. 15.

    The union says it's calling for "reliable" wage increases, greater work-family balance, health and safety, and greater respect in the workplace.

