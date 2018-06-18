Volunteer firefighters save kittens from sewer pipe
A volunteer firefighter in Balgonie rescues a kitten from a sewer pipe on June 18, 2018 (Twitter: Regina Cat Rescue)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 1:17PM CST
Balgonie volunteer firefighters were busy rescuing some kittens on Monday morning.
The furry felines weren’t stuck in trees; instead, they had found their way into a sewer pipe.
According to a tweet from Regina Cat Rescue, the kittens were discovered in the pipe and there was no mother cat around.
It was a busy morning for volunteer firefighters in Balgonie when they were called in to help after baby kittens were discovered stuck in a sewer pipe! They made quick work of getting the kittens out of the pipe, and after a check up at the vet the kittens are now in RCR care. pic.twitter.com/E7RceTgi85— Regina Cat Rescue (@ReginaCatRescue) June 18, 2018
The kittens got a checkup from a local vet and are now at Regina Cat Rescue.