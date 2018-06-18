

CTV Regina





Balgonie volunteer firefighters were busy rescuing some kittens on Monday morning.

The furry felines weren’t stuck in trees; instead, they had found their way into a sewer pipe.

According to a tweet from Regina Cat Rescue, the kittens were discovered in the pipe and there was no mother cat around.

It was a busy morning for volunteer firefighters in Balgonie when they were called in to help after baby kittens were discovered stuck in a sewer pipe! They made quick work of getting the kittens out of the pipe, and after a check up at the vet the kittens are now in RCR care. pic.twitter.com/E7RceTgi85 — Regina Cat Rescue (@ReginaCatRescue) June 18, 2018

The kittens got a checkup from a local vet and are now at Regina Cat Rescue.