REGINA -- Several professional hairstylists, makeup artists and photographers volunteered their time to help give families some free portraits ahead of the holidays.

Around 90 volunteers helped make the event, olrganized by Help-Portrait, possible at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre on Saturday, sending close to 300 people home with professional photos to share with friends and family.

"It means so much to them. It's a luxury that a lot of these families can't afford, and when we hand them the picture and they can share it with their friends, put it on their walls in their homes, they're ecstatic," said Rebecca Parry, an event coordinator with Help-Portrait.

Lori Lawrence was excited for the opportunity to look her best up for some professionally taken photos with her friends.

"I thought, I could get some free pictures, and pass them out to friends and family. That’s mostly why I’m here. To look beautiful, get my pictures done so I can give some out for Christmas."

Help-Portrait is a photography company founded in 2008 that has taken over 300,000 portraits for families in 67 countries.