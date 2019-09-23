Vonn Chorneyko returns home following bone marrow transplant
Vonn Chorneyko announces a nine out of 10 bone marrow match for him has been found in a video posted to Facebook. (Source: FAv Foundation)
CTV News Regina
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 12:47PM CST
After a lengthy recovery period following a bone marrow transplant in Minneapolis, Vonn Chorneyko is back home Regina.
“Vonn had his last his last doctor's appointment in Minneapolis on Tuesday and together the 4 of us drove home that day. We arrived into town late and the priceless grin on Vonn's face as be curled up into his bed said it all,” A Facebook post from the family reads.
The family says they will take it day-by-day as they work to get Von back up to his original weight amd return to their normal lives.
Vonn is expected to return to school after Christmas.