After a lengthy recovery period following a bone marrow transplant in Minneapolis, Vonn Chorneyko is back home Regina.

“Vonn had his last his last doctor's appointment in Minneapolis on Tuesday and together the 4 of us drove home that day. We arrived into town late and the priceless grin on Vonn's face as be curled up into his bed said it all,” A Facebook post from the family reads.

The family says they will take it day-by-day as they work to get Von back up to his original weight amd return to their normal lives.

Vonn is expected to return to school after Christmas.