Yesterday overall was much calmer on the storm front. Today will be much different with Saskatchewan and Manitoba seeing more severe storms developing

Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening in Saskatchewan. A trough of low pressure running from Lloydminster southeast to the Yellowhead corridor will present a higher threat of severe hail and wind with storms. Along with strong upper level instability tracking across central regions of Saskatchewan through the day, land spout tornados are a possibility. Activity will weaken later in the evening hours.

Areas: South and Central

When: Thursday afternoon and evening

Threats: Hail 2-4 cm, wind gusts 90-100 km/h, risk of funnel clouds or tornados, heavy rain