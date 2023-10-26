'We all want to go home': Sask. tow truck operators remind motorists to slowdown when passing vehicles at work

Saskatchewan tow truck operators want drivers to remember to exercise caution when passing crews at work.

CAA operator Stephan Romans drives one of the over 200 roadside assistant trucks around the province.

“I enjoy helping people,” he said when asked why he has been a truck driver for over seven years.

“It’s nice to turn someone’s miserable experience into an enjoyable ride home,” Romans added.

From Oct. 1 2022 to Mar. 31, 2023, CAA Sask. truck operators were called to 43,342 times for service.

Of those calls, 5,739 were to pull vehicles out of ditches.

While helping those in need keeps Romans going, he says it can be dangerous job.

“It’s scary. I’m just trying to do my job just like everyone else,” he said.

According to the Canadian Association of Roadside Safety Professions, nearly 100 tow truck operators are killed every year in North America while on the job.

CAA Sask. believes every one of those deaths could be prevented.

“It’s sad,” said fleet supervisor Shawn Hansen. “Be safe out there. It could be you who’s broken down needing help.”

In Saskatchewan, the speed limit is 60 kilometres per hour when passing emergency vehicles and tow trucks with lights flashing.

If police catch you exceeding that by 20 kilometres per hour you will receive a $310 ticket.

Fines increase to $570 if you are going 40 over.

“Slow down,” Romans warned. “We all want to go home to our families each night after work.”