REGINA -- Scott Livingstone said the SHA has a long way to go, as he publicly apologized for the health authority’s role in the death of Samwel Uko.

Uko, 20, died on May 21, after he was twice turned away from a Regina hospital for seeking mental health attention.

Rescue crews recovered Uko’s body from Wascana Lake, and his family believe his death to be the result of suicide.

Livingstone said it was not one factor that lead to Uko’s death, but multiple factors including:

Conflicting information on patient identity

Process for registering an unidentified patient was not utilized

Information sharing practices with key partner organizations

Process around removal of patients and visitors

Livingstone also said that SHA officials were in Abbotsford, discussing these points with Uko’s family.

UKO TURNED AWAY FROM HOSPITAL TWICE

SHA documents show that on Uko’s first visit to hospital he described chronic pain from a previous car accident he was involved in. He told medical staff he only slept a few hours each night since the car accident, and that he struggled with existing depression.

Uko told medical staff he was not experiencing suicidal thoughts on his first visit, and staff determined it was safe for him to go home. He was provided with medication, a referral to the Mental Health Clinic, contact information for Mobile Crisis and urged to return to hospital if he felt unsafe.

Uko’s uncle, Justin Nyee, told CTV News Regina that his nephew was taken to hospital for the second time by police around 5 p.m. on May 21, after he had called 9-1-1 in an effort to seek mental health attention.

“Around 4:50 or 4:55, he called 9-1-1 and requested that he needs help, so police picked him up,” Nyee said, describing Uko’s known timeline. “The officer stayed with him for 40 minutes, they were talking, him, the officer and the nurse for 40 minutes. Then the officer decided to leave and left him there.”

About 10 to 15 minutes after that point, Nyee told CTV News Regina the hospital had Uko escorted out by security.

These events are reflected in documents provided to the family by the SHA, which state that Uko was escorted from the hospital after refusing to confirm his identity. The SHA said Uko provided his last name and birth date to police.

Livingstone said too much time was spend trying to identify Uko, and not enough attention was given to the care he required.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has developed a “Quality Improvement Plan”, partially in response to his death.

QUALITY IMPROVEMENT PLAN

This new plan from the SHA will include: