REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders are getting ready to select second overall in the 2021 CFL Draft on Tuesday.

“I think you have a pretty strong idea of who you’re going to pick. When you’re not picking number one you’re never guarateed that you’re going to get the guy that you think you’re going to pick,” explained Riders general manager Jeremy O’Day. “Obviously we have a name in mind.”

It’s the highest pick Saskatchewan has had in the CFL draft since selecting Cameron Judge second overall in 2017.

The CFL season was cancelled in 2020, meaning organizations haven’t had a chance to evaluate the Canadian talent they drafted a year ago. O’Day says this creates a unique situation.

“You've already went through a draft with addressing some needs [for 2020] and then now coming into this year, you're re-evaluating,” O’Day explained.

The Riders will pick 17th overall in the second round of the draft, which is a snake style draft. Each CFL team has one pick per round in a pre-determined order with the team that chooses last in the first round choosing first in the second and the order of picks reversing in each round.

“I was pro snake draft before they actually did the random draw and then after that I said, ‘I think we should just go back to the traditional way of drafting,’” O’Day joked. “But now, we all agreed on the snake draft and under the circumstances, I think it's a fair way to go.”

