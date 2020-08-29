REGINA -- One Saskatchewan family has turned their passion for disc golf into a unique way to explore the province.

Jeri-Anne Brownbridge and her boyfriend Arlen Nickel started playing the sport just over a year ago. They fell in love with it instantly.

When COVID-19 cancelled much of their summer plans, they were looking for ways to stay busy

“[COVID-19] took away a lot of the summer football games and baseball games – stuff like that,” Nickel said. “Social distance took precedent.”

So Brownbridge started to research disc golf courses around the province.

“I mapped all the different courses all around Saskatchewan,” she said. “I thought, ‘hey, if we can camp: we can disc golf.'”

There are 61 disc golf courses across Saskatchewan. So far, they have played 41.

“If you map out your weekends properly, we will hit every single one of them,” Brownbridge said.

The family’s Saskatchewan summer disc golf tour is set to wrap up the last weekend of September.

Brownbridge says the tour has allowed the family to find some hidden gems in the province, from a brand new course at Jackfish Provincial Park to using trampolines as tee boxes in a farmer’s field near Hanley.

“You get to see Saskatchewan for everything it’s got to offer,” she said. “I am seeing Saskatchewan’s views and areas I have never seen before.”

The tour has also gotten Nickel’s son Kaydd, and daughter Kyann, to fall in love with the game as well.

“There’s a lot of great people,” said Kyann. “The people I have met so far are genuinely nice people.”

Nickel says his new found love for the sport has had a different impact.

“It’s a walk in the park,” said Nickel. “To be honest, I’ve lost 50 lbs this summer walking courses and it’s been enjoyable. I couldn’t have had a better summer.”