'Welcome to Regina': Local fitness group hosts Ukrainian refugees

A group of community members in Regina are welcoming Ukrainian refugees to an outdoor fitness class.

“You know its just something, a small part that I can do to say welcome to Canada, welcome to Regina, meet some new people here, get involved and try to lead a healthy lifestyle while you’re here too,” said Brent Adam, Owner of SWEAT Fitness.

Adam was thrilled to invite Alina Shylan and Viktoriia Vasylieva upon the recommendation from their Regina host, Romona Blacklock.

“I know Brent is very accommodating with new people and he’s offering free classes to people so I thought they could join,” said Blacklock.

Blacklock is Ukrainian, Adam has Ukrainian heritage and his daughter took Ukrainian dance growing up. She has been taking fitness classes with SWEAT, so she figured two of the women would like to join her.

“I just invite them to everywhere I go, whether it’s grocery shopping or visiting with friends,” she added.

“Originally I had invited Alina, because Viktoriia has a broken leg from an injury back in January, but her husband said she could use the exercise, and she couldn’t stop laughing after last week.”

Adam has been working one-on-one with Vaslieva, modifying the exercises to her, and even though there is a language barrier, they communicate just fine.

“I think you learn a lot more by actually participating, and so whether it’s English or Ukrainian or whatever language, just by demonstrating, and using the body language, they figure it out pretty quick,” said Adam.

“Even though I’m not able to do physical exercises yet because I broke my leg back in January and it hasn’t healed properly yet, Brent is very welcoming and very flexible so he’s given me exercises,” Vaslieva said via a translator.

The women said they have enjoyed the classes so far.

“It’s harder for me right now because my English is not that great, but last class there were two girls and they were very friendly,” Vaslieva said.

”And even though I don’t speak English very well you could still understand and just the physical activity just brought us together.”

“Canadians very welcoming so we are very grateful for warm welcome from Canadians,” added Shylan.

Shylan said she enjoys exercise to help keep her body and mind strong.

“I use physical trainings in the evening and in mornings, so very exciting about physical training, helps to anti-stress. To become full of energy to become more strong, more positive energy… because change mind from physical body yes?”

The benefits from working out are more than just the physical.

“Well certainly meeting new people and working on English, the one lady offered me Ukrainian lessons if I wanted those too,” explained Adam.

“It helps physically, it distracts you, keeps you refreshed and it’s like just a little part from your normal life. Every day life, because we’re new in Canada, its new people new rules new everything new experiences,” Vasylieva said.

More than that, they were able to make friends. Two women work with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and after meeting Vasylieva and Shylan, gifted them free tickets to watch the Riders host the B.C. Lions. They said they were thrilled to attend a CFL game, according to Shylan.

“It was actually my first time [at a] Canadian football game,” she said.