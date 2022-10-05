Well known volunteer and Country Thunder fan presented with Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal

A woman known as the purple lady at Country Thunder Saskatchewan was honoured with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal recently.

Barb Dedi, is legendary for her love of things coloured purple. However, the medal recognizes her work promoting multiculturalism and her fight against racism.

Dedi is always at the front of the line for the Country Thunder and spends hours setting up her campsite in her favourite colour. It’s like a purple beacon.

“It’s just that if people can see it, they find their way home at night too because we have a thousand lights,” Dedi said.

Whether it’s the Jeep Dedi drives or the decorations outside her Regina home, you can count on it being purple.

“Barb is known around the city as the purple lady. I mean Barb is the consummate volunteer,” friend Sandra Morin said.

Dedi has been awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for her work promoting multiculturalism and for her fight against racism. She’s also fighting cancer. Friends gathered on her front lawn for the presentation of the medal.

“We go through life and we do different volunteer things. We don’t do them so that we can get medals or that we can get achievements, that we can get recognitions. We do it because of the things that we believe in,” Dedi said.

Dedi hopes her efforts have made the world a better place so all can live in a society with equality, justice and dignity.