Well known volunteer and Country Thunder fan presented with Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

  • WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE | Victoria mayoral candidates debate

    Candidates for mayor of Victoria will square off this morning in a live debate. There are eight declared candidates vying for the chair that will be vacated by outgoing mayor Lisa Helps. Advance voting in Victoria's municipal election began today (Oct. 5), with ballot boxes open at Victoria City Hall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

    Victoria City Hall is shown. (CTV News)

  • 'Thank God everybody is OK': Owner of truck that slammed through Nanoose Bay, B.C., home speaks out

    The owner of the truck that drove into a house along the Island Highway in Nanoose, B.C., on Monday is convinced his driver experienced a medical issue that led to the crash. Phil Lagan is the owner of LTS Logistics, a Saanichton, B.C.-based trucking company that on Monday was transporting large paper pads to a mill in Port Alberni, B.C., in a semi-trailer owned by Coastal Pacific Xpress out of Surrey, B.C.

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener