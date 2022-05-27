Western Premiers' Conference focuses on healthcare funding from Ottawa

Premiers from western Canada met to discuss healthcare in their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years in Regina on Friday at the 2022 Western Premiers' Conference.

The premiers discussed the need for the federal government to increase its share of health transfer payments from 22 per cent to 35 per cent.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said this would ensure sustainable funding for existing services and future enhancements to the sector.

All provincial and territorial premiers have been calling for the federal government to come to the table to discuss sustainable healthcare funding, and western Premiers reiterated that call today. pic.twitter.com/dlwHc1Ocog — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) May 27, 2022

In addition to healthcare, other topics such as affordability, economic recovery and security were also discussed at the one day conference.

