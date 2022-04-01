WestJet flight makes unscheduled landing in Regina after medical emergency

A passenger suffered a medical emergency onboard a WestJet flight from Calgary to Toronto which forced the jumbo jet to land in Regina. (WayneMantyka/CTVNews) A passenger suffered a medical emergency onboard a WestJet flight from Calgary to Toronto which forced the jumbo jet to land in Regina. (WayneMantyka/CTVNews)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener