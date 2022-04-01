WestJet flight makes unscheduled landing in Regina after medical emergency

A WestJet flight from Calgary to Toronto made an unscheduled stop in Regina on Friday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency while onboard.

It was the first time a Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been at YQR. Fire and EMS both met the flight upon arrival.

“We got short notice saying, ‘Hey we need to make a landing here’ and our crews responded appropriately and did what was required of them,” said Justin Reves, from the Regina Airport Authority.

The passenger who suffered the medical emergency was taken to hospital by EMS, the jumbo jet remained on the ground for about two hours before it refuelled and carried on to Toronto.