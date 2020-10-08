REGINA -- Two SaskPower employees died as a result of a “serious safety incident” in Weyburn, the Crown corporation reported on Thursday evening.

At around 3:10 p,m, Thursday afternoon the Weyburn Police Service was called to an industrial accident that occurred at Government Road South and 6 Avenue Southeast.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that Sask Power crews was performing some type of work when the incident occurred,” Weyburn police said in a news release.

When police arrived, a 51-year-old SaskPower employee was dead at the scene. A 40-year-old employee was seriously injured and transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers," SaskPower said in the release.

SaskPower said it is working with authorities as internal and external investigators continue. A spokesperson for SaskPower said they are not able to provide further comment at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.