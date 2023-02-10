'What can we do for them?': RCMP youth leadership workshop empowering youth to create change in their communities

A youth leadership workshop put on by RCMP Depot Division is empowering youth to be a part of change in their communities, while giving them a glimpse into life as a cadet.

Participants from across Canada have joined with a serving RMCP member to look for ways to better police interactions with youth.

Olivia McNeil is one of 13 participants. She and her mentor Cst. Amy Handrahn have travelled from Prince Edward Island.

“It’s the youth that we’re really focused on here,” said McNeil, a Grade 12 student. “What are they struggling with and what can we do for them?”

Each participant has come up with an action plan they will take home to implement in their communities with support from local RCMP detachments.

McNeil’s action plan targets unhealthy coping mechanisms, looking for reasons why youth jump to alcohol and drugs to cope.

She also looked for alternative solutions that are healthier.

“It’s great that we bring it back to our community and we implement a plan that’s personal to us,” said McNeil.

“The coping mechanisms is more about what life is like at home,” said Cst. Handrahn. “When we get [home], my job is to support her,”

Handrahn said she has learned from the youth as well.

“She has opened my eyes to the anxiety, the social media and everything that is put on youth now,” she said. “They feel they have no other way than drugs.”

On Friday, the 13 participants and their mentors heard the story of Joe Roberts.

Roberts had issues of homelessness, substance abuse and addictions when he was younger. He credits a positive interaction with police for saving his life.

“What we need to do is get kids to understand police are a lot more of an ally than one would initially think,” he said.

Roberts created Push for Change when he walked across Canada pushing a shopping cart in 2017, highlighting youth homelessness in the country.

He now speaks to youth about empowerment.

“When you give kids something to do, they roll up their sleeves,” Roberts said. “They learn something about themselves, they learn something about the issue and they can actually create an impact on their community.”

The summit also gave participants an inside look into life as a cadet at Depot Division.

“They’re experiencing the long days,” said Cst. Handrahn. “They can see [police] are here to help.”

McNeil said she has not decided if policing is the right path for her but the experience has given her the opportunity to explore the option.

“It’s much easier to imagine that possibility when I know I would have the support of my troop where everyone wants the best for everyone.”

“I think she’d be a great member,” said Handrahn. “I don’t want to pressure and want it to be her choice but it’s been a great career [for me].”

Participants will continue activities through Saturday.