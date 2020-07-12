REGINA -- For months, county music fans likely had the second weekend of July circled on their calendars.

But with the cancellations of the weekend-long concert, Country Thunder, and many other summer events, residents have decided to make their own fun.

On Sunday, beaches and campgrounds across the province have been packed with people, eager to enjoy the warm weather.

Vehicles lined Centre Street on Sunday in Regina Beach as people made their way past the Blue Bird Cafe to a busy waterfront.

"We've had lots of first-timers out. Our stand-up paddle boards have been really popular as well for our returning paddlers," said Simon Chambers Crease, with Wascana Canoe and Kayak Rentals in Regina.

With events on Wascana Lake postponed or cancelled for 2020, the marina has been busy with customers.

"We're doing our best to socially distance. We sanitize all of our boats and paddles and life jackets as they come off the water. You can be assured that everything you will be touching has been sanitized," explained Chambers Crease.

Just above the marina, staff at the newly re-branded Bar Willow attended to a full patio. The restaurant has doubled its outdoor capacity this year.

"Lots of people are saying it's the first time they have come to a restaurant," said Bar WIllow co-owner Amanda Carter.

Bar Willow has installed a bocce ball pad amid the tables. Carter said kids, pets and bikes are welcome on the patio.

"That's what this should be. There are so many people walking through the park and we wanted to be able to have people feel comfortable to go out on the water for a canoe and come up for a quick bite to eat and drink," said Carter.