What to expect at the U of R Rams 55th annual Sports Dinner

The 55th annual University of Regina Rams Sports Dinner on April 25 will have all Canadian keynote speakers with the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ coaching staff part of the night and a first for professional football in Canada.

Rams head coach Mark McConkey said speakers for the night will be Tanya Henderson who is the first female coach in the Canadian Football League (CFL), Riders new head coach Corey Mace and new offensive coordinator Marc Mueller.

“We’re staying in Canada and not getting any American guys,” McConkey said.

A big focus on the night will be diversity and inclusion in sport with the CFL’s first female coach speaking.

“It’s massive right now and Tanya has done a great job so we’re really excited what she has to say and her stories, we’re really looking forward to it,” McConkey said.

Money raised from the event goes towards players’ scholarships.

“We have to be able to help fund and supports these athletes during their time of university sports,” McConkey said.

Like years past McConkey said guest will arrive for dinner and then hear from the guest speakers as well as himself.

“All of our new recruits and their families come too, so we introduce the new recruits so people can kind of know what to expect and who is coming in in the following years,” he added.

Tickets for the night on April 25 as well as season tickets for the 2024 season can be found on Regina Rams.com.