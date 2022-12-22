What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina
With winter storms affecting flights across the country, Canadian travellers are dealing with delays and cancellations on some of the busiest air travel days of the year.
WestJet and Air Canada have been forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights across the country over the past few days, due to the wild weather.
Here’s what you need to know about possible delays and cancellations flying in and out of the Regina International Airport.
James Bogusz, the president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said the airport is seeing a 30 per cent flight cancellation rate this week, with a 50 per cent delay rate.
“But if your flight has been cancelled and your flight needs to be re-accommodated. The airlines right now are struggling right across Canada to keep up,” Bogusz said, in a video posted to Twitter.
Bogusz said the airport is “all hands on deck,” but the challenges created by winter weather is affecting airlines’ ability to rebook flights.
“With the capacity challenges the airlines are having, we want you to understand that some accommodations are just not occurring before Christmas,” Bogusz said.
Each airline with flights in and out of Regina – WestJet, Air Canada and Sunwing – have different instructions for passengers whose flights have been affected. As the airlines work to get passengers rebooked, Bogusz asked for patience and understanding.
“When the planes unfortunately don’t arrive to Regina and the flights are cancelled departing Regina, you’re bound to be frustrated,” he said.
“I just ask for your understanding, and remember the agents who are serving you and the staff here at the airport are all trying their best.
WESTJET
In a statement posted online, WestJet apologized to guests affected by cancellations and delays, but said there is “very limited” re-accommodation availability, due to high demand for travel.
For anyone with confirmed travel before Dec. 26 and would like to proactively cancel, they can do so via a refund form.
“Any guest who proactively cancels their flight will receive a full refund to original form of payment. Additionally, enhanced flexible change and cancel policies remain in place between now and January 8, 2023, provided changes are actioned before December 26,” WestJet said.
More information from WestJet can be found on its website.
AIR CANADA
Air Canada implemented a policy to allow customers to make voluntary changes to their itinerary.
“Due to the current weather event in Vancouver (YVR), we understand that you may want to make alternate travel arrangements,” Air Canada said in a statement on its website.
Those changes can be made by anyone travelling between Dec. 20 and 25 who purchased a ticket before Dec. 19, or if your itinerary includes a flight to, from or via Vancouver.
“If you are scheduled to travel during the affected period, you can retrieve your booking to change your flight up to two hours before departure, free of charge, to another date between now and December 31, 2022, subject to availability in the cabin you originally purchased on your Air Canada flight,” the airline said.
More information can be found here.
SUNWING
Sunwing announced cancellations of all southbound departures from Vancouver between Dec. 22 and 25, in a travel alert Thursday.
It said customers with cancelled flights will receive a full refund
In an update Wednesday, Sunwing noted that a number of northbound and southbound flights were being impacted by delays.
Affected customers, traveling up to and including Dec. 24, can cancel their flight or vacation and receiving a full refund to their original form of payment.
Customers may also make a one-time change to their itinerary, for revised travel dates up to March 30, 2023. The normal fee for changes will be waived.
“Those customers who would prefer to travel as planned are encouraged to sign up for flight alerts on Sunwing.ca for the most up-to-date information on travel times, but further delays should be expected as we contend with significant winter weather events across several gateways,” Sunwing said.
LOST BAGGAGE
Each airline has its own process for dealing with lost baggage.
“In the event your baggage does not arrive when you arrive to Regina, one of the first things you need to do is make sure you let the airline know using your baggage ID, which you would have received when you had your boarding pass printed,” Bogusz said.
“The sooner you can log that you’ve lost a bag, the faster they’ll hopefully be able to find it for you.”
Each airline’s lost baggage page can be found below:
• WestJet
• SunWing
“Nobody wants this to be happening right now, but this weather has been unprecedented. Very challenging, especially on the west here in Canada,” Bogusz said.
“Calgary and Vancouver, which are two major connections for Regina, have just been hammered, and as a result of that we’re seeing a massive cascade effect.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Argentina group IDs 131st baby stolen during dictatorship
DNA tests have confirmed that a man was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina's dictatorship, a human rights group said Thursday, increasing the number of this type of case to 131.
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a US$250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
One dead following Saskatoon motel fire
A fire that left one person dead at a Saskatoon motel was caused by “improper disposal of smoking material”, the fire department said.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The province is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
-
'We need to fly home': Students stranded in Winnipeg airport amid flight cancellations
Flight complications sweeping across the country are making it difficult for people to come home for the holidays.
-
Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
School bus full of kids, car collide in southeast Calgary
A school bus full of kids and another vehicle collided Thursday afternoon in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel room
The Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
Edmonton
-
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
-
'Hoping to close the gap': Some clinical services offered at family-run pharmacy in Oliver
An independent Edmonton pharmacy has expanded the scope of services it provides to help increase access to primary healthcare.
-
'Pure shock': Thief swipes SUV, Santas Anonymous cash outside of Alberta arena
Christmas got a little gloomier for one Alberta family this week when their unlocked and idling SUV was stolen outside the arena in Evansburg, Alta.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
-
Shortage of antibiotics, children’s medications continue, Ontario pharmacists say
Ontario pharmacists say they are still experiencing a shortage of both over-the-counter cold medications as well as some oral antibiotics for children.
-
Here are the TTC bus stops being taken out of service due to the winter storm
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is taking 41 bus stops out of service due to a major winter storm that is expected to hit the region.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
-
Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas
While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
Vancouver
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Freezing rain expected to cause widespread power outages in Metro Vancouver
Some areas of Metro Vancouver could see widespread power outages from freezing rain, according to BC Hydro.
-
'True Canadian police chase': Suspect arrested after getting U-Haul stuck in snow
A suspect's getaway attempt was thwarted this week by the snow blanketing B.C.'s Fraser Valley, according to police.
Montreal
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to incoming winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
-
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.
-
Celebrating 'the Canadian way': Father fights in Ukraine as mother, daughter spend first Christmas in Montreal
A mother and her young daughter who are spending their first Christmas in Montreal after fleeing Ukraine are having to reinvent a holiday they celebrated so differently back home.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm to bring more snow, freezing rain to Vancouver Island
Another winter storm system is bearing down on Vancouver Island as residents are still grappling with heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures. Environment Canada upgraded its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.
-
Tofino's Shelter Restaurant gutted by overnight fire
A popular restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was gutted by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Man charged after hit-and-run crash near Nanaimo injures woman, dog
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a 34-year-old man has been charged after a hit-and-run crash sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries earlier this year.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings blanket Maritimes as major winter storm approaches
Environment Canada issued weather warnings across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.
-
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
-
P.E.I. budget update: Government revenue up by $240 million, deficit up by $2 million
Prince Edward Island's government says its revenues will rise by $238.6 million this fiscal year partly because it is collecting more in taxes than originally estimated.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
-
Winter storm disrupts travel plans in northern Ontario
The major snowstorm expected to hit the province this weekend is affecting Holiday plans across northeastern Ontario -- and the entire province.
-
Northern Ontario crossing guard honoured for keeping kids safe
A northern Ontario crossing guard is one of three across Canada to be honoured for going above and beyond for keeping kids safe.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
-
Accused in Kitchener homicide appears in court
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.