What you need to know about the annual Light the Lights event at City Hall

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.

