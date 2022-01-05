WHL postpones pair of Pats games
The Western Hockey League (WHL) has postponed four regular season games, including two Regina Pats games, after players or staff were added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list,
The Pats' games Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 against the Saskatoon Blades have been postponed.
The league said in a release that it is in consulatation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer after players or staff either exhibited symptoms or tested positive for the virus. The home-and-home set between Victoria and Prince George set for this weekend was also postponed.
All four games will be played at a later, undetermined date.
The WHL requires all players and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Names of those infected or isolating are not released as per league policy.