REGINA -- Dairy producers in Saskatchewan are being forced to dump some of their product due to changes in the marketplace during COVID-19, according to SaskMilk.

Since the outbreak began, restaurants and food services have stopped purchasing as much milk. While some consumers are still stocking up on milk, the situation is causing for a lot of uncertainty for Saskatchewan’s 165 dairy farms.

“Cows unfortunately don’t have a tap that you can turn off and on, they have to be milked in order to stay healthy and well and everything so milk is still getting produced, but unfortunately, some of the processors and retailers just don’t have a home for that milk right now,” SaskMilk Policy and Communications Manager Joy Smith told CTV News Regina. “Some places in Canada, and might I add, right across the U.S. and in other places in the world, some milk is having to be disposed of because there just isn’t the home for it, right now.”

SaskMilk notes the country is in unprecedented times and customers spending patterns are unpredictable. Smith says SaskMilk is working with everyone in the supply chain and is trying to get a handle on the situation.

Smith says producers could wean some of their cows off from milking, but that comes with its own risks.

“If we started to reduce milk production a lot, what happens if demand picks up again?” she said.

“They’re getting up every morning super early and they are milking their cows, and they’re doing this to know that some milk is getting disposed is really hard for them and hard for us,” Smith said. “The last thing a dairy farmer wants to see is milk being discarded, it’s quite heartbreaking for all of us.”

Smith says donations are being made to food banks, but SaskMilk is still looking for other places for the milk to go.