The Globe Theatre has announced that Geoffrey Whynot has been appointed as Interim Artistic Director.

Whynot is a founding director of the Globe Theatre Conservatory Actor Training program, and has been an acting teacher at Randolph College for the Performing Arts, Sheridan College and the University of Winsdor School of Dramatic Art.

“When Globe approached me about taking on this role with the theatre, I was thrilled,” Whynot said. “Globe has been an artistic home for me since I first arrived in 2003, and every time I’m there, whether as theatre maker or audience member, I am richer for the experience. This feels very much like coming home for me.”

He is set to begin his contract with the Globe Theatre in September.