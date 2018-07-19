Adverse weather conditions across the province have damaged some crop, but also gave producers some much needed moisture.

Rainfall ranged from trace amounts up to 103 mm in the Glaslyn area. Areas in the west-central and southwest regions still need some significant rainfall to help fill pods and heads.

Livestock producers continued haying through the wild weather and now have 22 per cent of the hay cut crop and 47 per cent baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated seven per cent excellent, 80 per cent fair to good and only three per cent poor. Many swaths are smaller than usual and hay yields are below average. More rainfall would help the limited pasture growth in some areas.

Topsoil moisture in cropland across the province is mostly good with only 41 per cent rated short to very short. Hayland and pasture topsoil moisture is a bit drier, with 53 per cent rated short to very short.

Producers saw lots of damage courtesy of the weather last week. High temperatures and strong winds are continuing to put stress on crops. Storms brought flooding, hail and strong winds to some areas. High temperatures have also caused heat blasting for some flowering canola crops.

High numbers of grasshoppers are being reported in some areas and diseases caused by fusarium head blight, root rots and leaf spot diseases are also making their way into some crops.