Willow Bunch, Sask. man wins $785K from VLT

A Willow Bunch, Sask. man is $785,517.25 richer after becoming the latest province-wide jackpot winner on the Vault Breaker in Saskatchewan’s Video Lottery program.

Cameron Marit, won the jackpot while visiting the Jolly Giant Pub on Sept. 15.

“At first, I was in shock,” Marit said in a release. “I was waiting for takeout and thought I would throw a few bucks into the machine while I wait.”

Marit said he plans to use the winnings to retire, do some work on his backyard and maybe build a garage.

He also said he might travel to Hawaii or the east coast.

Vault Breaker is a wider-area progressive that links 4,200 VLTs that are located in approximately 570 sites in 270 communities around Saskatchewan.

Since July 2017, the province-wide jackpot has handed out over $24-million to 26 winners.

The grand jackpot has now been reset to $500,000, a release said.