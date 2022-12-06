Wind chills reach -50 as extreme cold warnings blanket Sask.

Wind chill values reached minus 50 in Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for the majority of the province on Tuesday afternoon, with a period of “very cold wind chills” expected.

A high pressure system is moving through the southern prairies, bringing cold arctic air and clear skies with it.

Temperatures are expected to climb on Wednesday, as relatively warmer air moves in, according to Environment Canada.

The warnings affect almost the entire province, including the cities of Regina and Saskatoon.

Environment Canada warns that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. Cold related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Check Environment Canada’s watches and warnings for the latest information in your area.

BUS CANCELLATIONS

The extreme weather has also forced school divisions to make bus cancellations in Regina and around southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning.

All Prairie Valley School Division buses are cancelled Wednesday morning, with buses expected to operate in the afternoon.

Regina Public Schools also said all student transportation is cancelled on Wednesday.

All Regina Catholic School Division transportation is cancelled for the day Wednesday as well.

Prairie South Schools also said it had a number of bus cancellations for Wednesday, those can be read here.

Parents are asked to report all absences as schools will remain open on Wednesday.