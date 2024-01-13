Winning t-shirt design for Telemiracle chosen
The winner of a t-shirt design contest for Telemiracle was announced in Moose Jaw on Friday.
A Grade 5 student from St. Mary School in Moose Jaw came up with the winning design and 200 copies of the shirt have been made.
The shirts are being sold for $10 each. Shirts and printing were donated so all the money raised will go to Telemiracle.
The annual telethon says the t-shirt contest is a good way to get the younger generation involved.
“We need to get the word out to get the kids involved in Telemiracle so the legacy of Telemiracle goes on for years to come,” said Tyler Hall, Telemiracle’s chair.
About 50 t-shirt design entries were received from across the province and it was a tough job to pick the winner. Josee Bourgeois, 10, came up with a Saskatchewan themed shirt.
“A Tiger Lily cause that’s the flower of Saskatchewan. And some wheat, cause we grow wheat in Saskatchewan,” she explained.
The Telemiracle telethon raises millions of dollars every year to hep people with medical needs. The money goes towards such things as wheelchairs, scooters, and paying for medical travel expenses.
Telemiracle will take place on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.
