Winter conditions inbound for much of Sask.: Environment Canada

Much of western and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.

For the southwestern corner of the province, extending as far east as Moose Jaw and Pense, residents can expect blowing snow, according to a Nov. 27 weather statement from Environment Canada.

A low pressure system is set to track through the province on Sunday night.

The up to 70 km/h winds will be paired with fresh snow that will reduce visibility until Monday afternoon when conditions are set to improve.

The central region of Saskatchewan, ranging from Lloydminister to Saskatoon to Hudson Bay, is currently under a winter storm warning as of 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Environment Canada warned of heavy snowfall and strong winds leading to hazardous conditions beginning on Sunday afternoon.

Snowfall amounts totalling 10 to 20 centimetres are expected along with high winds and plunging temperatures.

Environment Canada outlined in its warnings that conditions for central Saskatchewan are set to ease Monday morning.

The federal weather service asks the public to consider postponing non-essential travel until the conditions improve. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times of heavy snow and wind.

To report severe weather conditions to Environment Canada, residents can email SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.

For updates on road conditions across the province, visit the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.