Winter storm watches issued across southern, west-central Sask.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued winter storm watches for much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan. Upgraded from special weather advisories put out on Thursday.

Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw are all included in the winter storm watch.

Between 25 and 35 centimeters of snow is expected along with wind gusts between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour, ECCC said.

The snowfall is expected to move in Saturday morning and carry through until Monday night, affecting most of the areas under the winter storm watch by Sunday.

“A low pressure system in Montana will bring heavy snow beginning in the southwest section of Saskatchewan on Saturday morning. Along with heavy snow, gusty winds will create blowing snow and reduced visibility. This area of snow and blowing snow will move northeast and cover the remainder of the southern half of the province by Sunday morning. Snow and blowing snow will continue through Monday,” ECCC said on its website.

ECCC also said conditions will be close to those of a blizzard in some locations.

Other parts of the province not included in the winter storm watch remain under special weather advisories, including Yorkton and Prince Albert.

Areas under a special weather advisory are still expected to see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow, ECCC said.

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of northern Saskatchewan, including La Ronge and Prince Albert National Park. Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Friday afternoon in a separate system moving through the region.

Current updates to watches and warnings can be read here, Highway conditions can be seen here.