REGINA -- Regina police are asking for help from the public in finding five suspects after a woman was assaulted by a group of men.

On Saturday evening, police were called to an apparent assault in the 2000 block of Park St.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman walking on foot was approached by five men in a grey or white 2010 Honda Civic. The men all got out of the vehicle and assaulted the woman before getting back in the car and leaving.

The woman is in hospital being treated for her injuries but is expected to recover.

The men are described as between 16 and 20 years old, and one man was wearing a white hood with his hair in two long braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).