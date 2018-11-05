

CTV Regina





A woman is dead after she was ejected from a van that rolled on Ochapowace First Nation on Sunday morning.

The RCMP was called to a single-vehicle rollover near the Ochapowace Multiplex around 11 a.m. Police say a van was driving eastbound on a grid road with three women inside. Investigators believe the van hit the shoulder of the road, over-corrected and lost control, rolling three times in the south ditch.

One woman was ejected from the van and declared dead at the scene. The second woman in the van suffered a non-life-threatening injury and the third suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.