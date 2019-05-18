

CTV Regina





Police are searching for suspects after a woman had her car and other personal items stolen, early on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the Hillsdale neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., after a 38-year-old woman was approached by suspects while getting out of her car. They asked for her personal property, including the car, and fled the scene. The woman was not hurt during the robbery.

Police said in a release that a description of the car and suspects will be released as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.