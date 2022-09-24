Women in Curling Summit 'hits the button' in Regina

For the first time ever, Saskatchewan hosted the Women in Curling Summit. The one day event was held in Regina on Saturday and acted as an introduction to one of Canada’s premier winter activities.

Co-chaired by Olympic curler, Joan McCuster, the all day event was aimed at encouraging women to engage and maintain interest in curling. A newer concept for females in the sport.

“It’s new in our lifetime of course,” she explained. “With my team winning, almost 25 years ago, the first ever Olympic gold, it wasn’t on the radar for our generation, it is now.”

McCuster said the event was spearheaded by a void. They received a grant for gender equity since the number of women in sport are considerably less than men. This fact is especially true in curling.

According to McCuster, it’s important to promote a sport that is so inclusive and welcoming, especially for females.

“I think curling in general is about connection. When it was in it’s grassroots in rural Saskatchewan it was about coming together. But post-pandemic, when indoor sports were shut down, these kids had to stay home, in their rooms, and forgot how to connect,” she said.

Those within the sport agree that the comradery is paramount.

“Curling you either need four or two so you gotta work together, and figure out when to practice and spend time together,” said Raechel Schlechter, who has been curling for nine years.

“I think it’s just a way for females to connect and actually be able to participate together and create bonds that will last a life time,” added Elizabeth Kessel, another avid curler.

For both Schlechter and Kessel, being involved in curling means more than just the sport. Past the competitive nature of the game, it enhances their lives.

“Mental health is such a big thing these days that you do need that support from your teammates, so I think it’s just a really good opportunity to build those connections for your mental health,” Kessel explained.

The mental health benefits are expanded by the lasting friendships made on the sheet.

“A lot of girls once they get into their teenage years they stop thinking about sports- but it’s really important to be involved and keep yourself healthy and it’s a really great way to make friends and get close with people,” Schlechter said.

The event saw women of all levels of curling gather for strategy, comprehensive video replay to work on technique, actual play and inspirational speeches.

In total, 40 females between the ages of 13 and 67 registered for the event.

Because of the desire for an event like this, McCuster hopes there will be more in the future.

“This is coming together at whatever level you are,” she said.

“You don’t need to be a national level player or athlete to enjoy curling.”