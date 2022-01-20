'Workers are tired': Sask. public sector unions call on government to impose further COVID-19 restrictions

Unions representing more than 113,000 Saskatchewan workers are pleading with the provincial government to immediately mandate public health measures based on recommendations from the province’s top doctor.

In an effort to slow the community spread of COVID-19 and preserve services and programs, union leaders for the health-care and education sectors want the province to implement a 10-person cap on gathering limits and create a public health order around limiting non-essential contacts, establishing a “consistent bubble” and reducing non-essential travel between communities.

“The workers are tired,” said Judy Henley, Saskatchewan president for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

“We need to make sure we have the health-care services and all other services for the people of Saskatchewan.”

Henley’s calls were echoed by five other organizations during a virtual press conference on Thursday hosted by the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL), Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF), Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN), Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU), Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West) and CUPE.

“Travel limits will protect rural communities,” Henley said.

“Right now, services that are out in rural communities are limited, even vaccinations and testing.”

In a press conference on Jan. 12, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer reiterated the public should avoid all non-essential gatherings, and limit contacts to only school and work.

“Certainly being cautious against any gatherings in the house or any gatherings in any public place, where it is not essential, I think can only help,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab.

In a statement, Premier Scott Moe said the government is using “real-time data” from across the country to guide its COVID-19 response.

“The government recognizes that hospitalizations are rising and will continue to rise for some period of time,” Moe said.

“However, we see no clear evidence that lockdown measures have reduced hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths in other provinces and as a result, there is no reason to impose harmful new restrictions in Saskatchewan.”

