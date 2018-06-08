

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





A week after the provincial government unveiled which companies would be getting cannabis retail permits, companies in the Yorkton area are excited by the possibilities.

Fire and Flower Cannabis and Synergy Five Investments are the two companies that got retail permits, and they are happy to be setting up shop in Yorkton.

“I’m just happy that we’re going to continue to support the Saskatchewan economy with this new opportunity,” said Sean Willy of Synergy Five Investments.

Nathan Miser of Fire and Flower Cannabis also said “of all the places we could win, it’s a great jurisdiction.”

Retailers that won permits were given 45 days to begin the permitting process, and have to open up shop within one year of legalization.

The production aspect of legalized cannabis is continuing to grow in the Parkland, through Yorkton-based Tweed Grasslands, part of the Canopy Growth Corporation.

The company didn't win either of the Yorkton permits, but it did win in five other communities across Saskatchewan, including Melville.

For now, retailers with their permits will start reaching out to communities they’ve been selected for in the coming weeks and months.

“We look to invest in local communities, hire local people, create economic diversification and really also educate people on cannabis,” said Miser.