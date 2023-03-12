Yorkton RCMP ask for help in finding wanted man

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Jonathon Carlos Eugene Anaquod, a 30-year-old man from Yorkton, is currently wanted for being unlawfully at large, according to an RCMP news release.

Anaquod is described as six feet, two inches tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey and white coloured Nike brand sweater, black pants and white Nike brand shoes.

Other recognizable features include a tattoo of “1923” on his right hand, full sleeve tattoos on both arms, an “SW” tattoo on his neck and a “Sask Warrior” tattoo on his left arm.

According to RCMP, Anaquod was last seen leaving Smith Street in Yorkton at around 12:04 p.m. on March 11 in a grey coloured vehicle.

RCMP could not confirm the model or license plate, as officers are currently investigating.

Anaquod is known to visit both Regina and Saskatoon.

Yorkton RCMP are conducting “extensive patrols” in the community in an active search to find Anaquod, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Yorkton RCMP or their local police service.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.