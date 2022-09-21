Yorkton RCMP searching for wanted man who allegedly fled from police three times

Clayton Fenwick is described as 5 foot, ten inches tall, weighing 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos on his neck and face. (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP) Clayton Fenwick is described as 5 foot, ten inches tall, weighing 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos on his neck and face. (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener