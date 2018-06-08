

CTV Yorkton





The City of Yorkton says construction on Broadway Street West is set to begin on Monday.

The first stage of the project will see the street torn up and repaved between Myrtle Avenue and James Avenue.

The roadwork is scheduled to start Monday on the north side of the street before moving to the south. One-way traffic westbound will continue throughout the construction, while detours will be in place for eastbound traffic. The intersection of Gladstone Avenue and Broadway Street will also be closed until this stage of work wraps up, expected to be in about two weeks.

The City says the remaining stretch of Broadway Street West from James Avenue to Dalebrooke Drive will be repaved in two other stages over the course of the summer at a total cost of $1.4 million.