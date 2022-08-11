Yorkton's SaskAbilities program takes unique approach

Yorkton, Sask. -

Yorkton’s SaskAbilities organization aims to take a person-centred approach when working with people with disabilities.

There are about 65 people in the day program and SaskAbilities program manager, Jackie Washenfelder said there are several aspects they consider when working with program participants.

"We take into consideration their likes and interest and the needs they may have, and the goals that they have for the future,” she said.

One SaskAbilities participant wanted to make fresh jam.

First, Judy Tataquason learned about the nutrients in berries and then foraged for Saskatoon berries.

"I love it,” Tataquason said. “I like picking berries, and I love eating them, and making jams.”

After collecting the berries, Tataquason went back to the SaskAbilities centre and made jam with it.

Tara Shuster, a support facilitator at SaskAbilities, said one of the favourite things to do at the centre is baking.

“We kind of like to see things from start to finish, so, berry picking is an excellent example of that,” she said.

Seeing the start to finish process helps participants develop life skills, according to Washenfelder.

“Sometimes we need to break things down and watch how it comes to fruition," she said.

After Tataquason cooked her jam, she used it on toast and served it to her friends at the SaskAbilities centre.

"It's delightful to share that with me and my friends, and I’m hoping that they loved it," she said.