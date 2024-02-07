Yorkton Terriers explain how season ticket campaign would save club from folding
Following the launch of a season ticket campaign aimed at saving the franchise from folding, the Yorkton Terriers say the pandemic and financial pressures are the main drivers of their current monetary situation.
“The alternate ways created during COVID that has made it easier to stay home for entertainment, inflation and lower attendance of the past 5-7 years,” the team said in a news release.
The Terriers say over the past few years loan and credit card debt has fluctuated between $140,000 and $160,000.
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) club announced the “Save the Terriers” campaign in January and said that in order to avoid folding the team would need to sell 1,000 season tickets for the 2024-25 season at $200 per to get out of its current financial situation.
The team says it costs around $700,000 a season to operate. If the goal of 1,000 season tickets is reached the Terriers say that would clear all debt the team has and allow it to operate through the 2024 off-season.
“Just as important the club would eliminate paying interest on the loan and credit card debt making sure all sponsorship income coming in during the offseason goes 100 per cent into general revenue for the 2024-25 season operations,” the release said.
The club also said it has plans in place to prevent another similar situation from occurring in the future.
That includes the creation of an additional $100,000 in revenue following what the club said was a “thorough review of all sales products.”
Currently, the team says initial projects in the review stage are a Sportsperson Dinner, Shootout Calcutta, Farming Fundraisers and more.
The team did not say how many season tickets it has sold since the launch of the “Save the Terriers” campaign.
The Junior “A” version of the Yorkton Terriers has been a part of the city since 1972.
